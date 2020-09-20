Seven months later, former world number one tennis player Rafael Nadal, playing the first tournament, suffered a straight-set defeat against Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open. In Rome, nine-time champion Nadal of Spain defeated world number 15 Schwartzman in the last nine matches but the Argentine player won 6–2, 7–5 on Saturday. Schwartzman dominated the quarter-finals with a baseline rally and drop shots, while Nadal made a number of spontaneous mistakes and his first serve was also not predictable.

Nadal said he did not hand over the tennis racket for two months during the lockdown. He made 30 spontaneous mistakes against Schwartzman’s 17 while scoring only 29 of 63 points on his serve, losing his serve five times. Earlier, world number one Novak Djokovic gave Apa once again during his 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory against qualifier Dominik Kofer of Germany. For this reason, he was eliminated from the US Open less than two weeks ago. In the second set, when his serve was broken at a score of 3–3, he resented his racket hitting red gravel. His racket broke and he had to play with a new racket. The chair umpire warned him for this.

Djokovic, who are trying to win a fifth title in Rome, will face Caspar Rude in the semi-finals, defeating local contender Matio Berretini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. Schwartzman will face Denis Shapovalov in the Final Four, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. The tournament has been played in the empty stadium so far but the Italian Sports Minister said on Friday that 1000 spectators would be allowed to visit the stadium in the semi-finals and finals. In the women’s tournament, top seed Simona Halep made it to the semi-finals after Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Putintseva withdrew from the match due to a back injury. When Yuliya withdrew from the match, Hallep was leading 6–2, 2–0.

In the semi-finals, Halep will face two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza, who beat US Open runners-up Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The second semi-final will take place between last year’s French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrosova and her fellow Czech Republic player and defending champion Carolyn Pliskova. Wondrosova defeated Svitolina 6-3, 6-0, while Pliskova defeated Ellis Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

