Ninth seed Spain’s Garbine Muguruza upset the former number one and US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and pulled out of the Italian Open tennis tournament. Former number one Muguruza defeated Azarenka 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes, making it to the semifinals of the Italian Open for the third time.

Hallep defeated Muguruza for the third time in the final of the Italian Open

Muguruza will face top seed Romania’s Simona Halep in the semifinals, who advanced to the semifinals of the Italian Open for the fifth time after her rival Yuliya Putinseva retired due to a back injury. Wimbledon champions Halep were 6–2, 2–0 in 47 minutes in the quarterfinal match when Putinseva decided to leave the match due to lower back pain.

Halep reached the semi-finals here in 2013 and 2015, while she finished runners-up in 2017 and 2018. Hallep will face Muguruza to reach the final for the third time. In the second semi-final, defending champion and second seeded Czech Republic’s Carolina Pliskova will face compatriot Marketa Vonderusova. 12th seed Vonderusova upset the two-time champion and fourth seed Alina Svitolina 6-3, 6-0 while Pliskova defeated 11th seed Alice Materns 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.