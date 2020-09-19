World’s number one player and top seed Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain advanced to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament in consecutive sets. Djokovic defeated his compatriot Philip Krajinovic 7-6 (7), 6-3, while Nadal also beat Serbian player Dusan Lajovic 6-1,6-3 to advance to the last eight.

Four-time Italian Open champion Djokovic has entered the quarterfinal of the tournament for the 14th consecutive year. It was Djokovic’s 52nd win in 61 matches in the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. Djokovic was knocked out of the tournament last week for hitting the line judge in the fourth round of the last Grand Slam US Open of the year. This is Djokovic’s 28th win in 29 matches this year.

Djokovic next competes against Dominic Koppfer of Germany who finishes the Italian campaign in the Italian Open tennis tournament of 18-year-old Italian player Lorenzo Musetti. Koppfer defeated Musetti 6-4,6-0. Earlier, Musetti defeated three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number three player Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in the first round and veteran Japanese player Kei Nishikori in the second round.

Nadal will face Argentina’s Diego Schwetzman in the final eight. Fourth seed Italy’s Mateo Berretini defeated compatriot Stefano Travoglia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) to enter the final eight. They next take on Kesper Rudd of Norway, who defeated Croatia’s Marin Silich 6-2, 7-6 (6). Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria also reached the quarterfinal.