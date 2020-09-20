Serbian star Novak Djokovic lost his temper at the US Open less than two weeks ago during a win against qualifier Dominic Kopfar of Germany in the quarter-final of the Italian Open on Saturday. Djokovic won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 over Kopfar. But during the second set, he angrily hit his racket on the ground, which broke the frame of his racket and he had to get a new racket. He also received a warning from the chair umpire.

Volleyball club world championship canceled due to corona virus

Djokovic was also seen staring at the umpire during the match when the umpire decided against him and also ordered to play again for a point. Top-ranked player Djokovic said on Monday that he had learned a big lesson after being eliminated from the US Open. In the semi-finals, they will face Casper Rudd, who beat local favorites Matio Berretini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 in a match that lasted two hours and 57 minutes.

Four-time Italian Open champion Djokovic has entered the quarterfinal of the tournament for the 14th consecutive year. It was Djokovic’s 52nd win in 61 matches in the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. Djokovic was knocked out of the tournament last week for hitting the line judge in the fourth round of the last Grand Slam US Open of the year. This is Djokovic’s 28th win in 29 matches this year.

Italian Open: Simona Halep in semifinals for fifth time