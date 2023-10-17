The Italian Nicolo Fagioli, a Juventus player, was sanctioned this Tuesday with seven months without playing by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Italian Football Federation due to what is known as Betting Case, in which he ended up being investigated for having bet on illegal online sites. The midfielder, the first player to come to light in the scandal in which his compatriots Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) and Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa) are also being investigated, reached a plea agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), according to local media.

Fagioli would have admitted, therefore, having bet on football matches – not on any that were directly involved -, something that is expressly prohibited by the FIGC Sports Code. The fact that he had reported himself to the FIGC (sports justice) at the time he learned that he was being investigated by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office (ordinary justice), that he had collaborated from the first moment, that he had recognized his addiction and that he had in the hands of professionals to remedy it would have been key to reducing the sanction, which in the Code of Sports Justice appears as a minimum of three years away from the playing fields.

In addition to the 7-month sanction – which, according to local media, will be officially confirmed in the coming days -, something that practically ends his season, Fagioli will have to hold “a cycle of at least 10 public meetings” about the negative effects of the bets to be made within 5 months; He will have to be under therapy for a minimum of 6 months and will have to pay a fine of 12,500 euros. Juventus thus loses its second player this season, after Frenchman Paul Pogba was suspended for having tested positive for testosterone. Now all that remains is the official announcement of the decision by the FIGC, which will come once the relevant bureaucratic procedures, the appeal deadlines and the final approval of the FIGC federal council have been passed. Fagioli, who since he was formally investigated has been undergoing treatment from a specialist in the matter, has a person who controls his accounts to detect possible betting movements. The player, according to the same sources, mentioned in his first statements to the authorities a single name, that of Sandro Tonali, who would have provided him with the name of a mobile application and its installation to place bets.

Tonali, for his part, went to the Turin Prosecutor’s Office this Tuesday to testify before the authorities. The 23-year-old midfielder appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office accompanied by his legal representatives to talk about the illegal bets he made for the first time since he was interrogated by the police last Thursday in Coverciano (Florence), during a training session with the Italian team. This same Tuesday, the player’s agent, the Italian Giuseppe Riso, confirmed the problem gambling that Tonali suffers from and that he is already being treated with specialists. “It is very important that players do not feel alone at this time. Sandro is playing a more important match against the bets: he has us accustomed to big matches and I am sure that he will win it,” said Riso in a meeting organized at the Italian Embassy in London with the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. .

“I hope that your experience saves Sandro’s life, who has understood that he must face his problem decisively and has already started a path in this direction. I hope it also saves the lives of those kids, perhaps not so well off, who encounter the same mistake,” he added. Furthermore, Riso highlighted Newcastle’s support for their player: “I would like to thank the club because they are supporting Sandro, who is training and could play on Saturday.” The ex-Milan player is following in the footsteps of his compatriot Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), whose collaboration and proactive attitude to correct errors before the authorities has helped him reduce a sanction that, initially, for having admitted betting on matches of football, it was a minimum of three years up to seven months away from the playing fields.

The Italian Nicolo Zaniolo, Aston Villa player, is the third investigated, who for now has denied having bet on football matches, which would avoid sporting sanctions and he would only attend to the ordinary ones, for having done so on illegal online sites.

