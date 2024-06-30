Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Italian newspapers exploded with anger after the humiliating exit from the round of 16 of Euro 2024 at the hands of Switzerland. Local newspaper headlines varied between expressing frustration and indignation, and a fiery attack on the Azzurri coach and his players. La Gazzetta titled its cover by saying “Back to square one,” and wrote that the team had collapsed again and that there was no room for the “usual excuses” after every failure, as it pointed to the absence of spirit before performance, as well as the absence of plan, form, thought, and “honor.” It seems that the campaign to question coach Spalletti’s abilities has started quickly, as La Gazzetta said on its website that he is certainly a good coach, but what we saw during the European Championship raises the question: Is he fit to be the coach of the Italian national team?

As usual, after these major failures, European newspapers come with “shocking” headlines, as “Corriere dello Sport” wrote only one word on its cover, “Shame,” and added that Switzerland knocked Italy out of the “Euro” in a new disaster, and described Spalletti’s comment through the Swiss media. “Inappropriate,” she also referred to the “scandal” that struck the national team on social media after a stinging attack by the Italians.

Corriere published on its website a fiery article entitled “We Cannot Play Football,” in which it said that the Italian football system has been trying to correct the course since 2006, but the matter is proceeding without a plan or clear thought, and that Spalletti bears much of what happened in Germany, but he He is not the only one responsible, because everyone did not offer anything in the Euro, and simply changing the names in the Italian Federation will not provide anything new!

Tuttosport described the national team as a “failure,” through a large headline on its cover, and attacked most of the national team’s players with the exception of goalkeeper Donnarumma, while it referred to the post of player Matteo Politano, who was excluded from the tournament roster by Spalletti, and it seemed clear that the Napoli star was mocking the coach and what happened. For his country’s national team, and most of the headlines in Italian general newspapers did not differ, all of which talked about European exclusion, as “Corriere della Sera” wrote that the national team was humiliated and torn apart in the “Euro”, and “La Repubblica” said that Little Italy had returned home, and others spoke about The shame and “torment” caused by the national team after its “shameful” participation in the European Championship.