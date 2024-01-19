Italian Navy officer Biota sentenced to 20 years for spying for Russia

The General Court of Rome sentenced Italian Navy officer Walter Biot to 20 years in prison for spying for Russia. About it writes Corriere della Sera.

Lawyers noted that the prosecution asked for 18 years in prison for Biot. The military man was accused of espionage, corruption and disclosure of information. According to investigators in Italy, he disclosed information that should have remained secret for reasons of national security.

“With the decision of the Rome jury, we moved from a 30-year sentence in a military court to a 20-year sentence in the first instance,” the defense emphasized.

