On 22 and 23 September 2021 starting at 09.30, at the prestigious headquarters of the Centro Alti Studi della Difesa (Casd) in Piazza della Rovere n. 4 in Rome, the conference entitled “sea in the center” will take place, promoted and organized by the Italian Naval League (Lni) and the result of the collaboration between the Casd and the Lni, in full synergistic sharing of the importance of the sea as a strategic resource for the country. The event, focused on the geo-strategic, economic, environmental, but also sports and social aspects of the maritime domain, with particular attention to solidarity boating, will involve institutions, associations, stakeholders and organizations that are part of the national maritime cluster. The works will take place, in presence and with broadcasting in streaming through the Facebook and Youtube platforms, with the involvement of lecturers and moderators divided into 3 thematic sessions.

The first day will examine the importance of the sea as the fulcrum of the security strategy and economic development from a community perspective and international alliances and as an environment to be preserved and respected. The second day is dedicated to sport and solidarity boating and will involve, among others, the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP) and the nautical sports federations. Following will be presented the next World Sailing Championship – Hansa 303 class for athletes with disabilities, scheduled in Palermo from 2 to 9 October in collaboration with the Italian Sailing Federation and the Italian Paralympic Committee. Finally, the winners of the “Let’s change the route” competition will be awarded, focusing on the vision of young students on environmental issues.