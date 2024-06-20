Europeans, international fool: the Italian flag placed upside down on the shirts

Italy this evening he will face the Spain and if successful, they will be able to qualify directly for the round of 16 of the European Football Championships Germany. But the Azzurri risk passing by Hungary in the eyes of the world, in fact on official t-shirtthe one worn by Barella, Donnarumma and companions, there is a mistake they brand: they have been in the flag reverse the red and green stripesand with the horizontal stripes posted on the t-shirts, we look like Italy instead Hungary. The three tricolor stripes are drawn in reverse. The Italian flag has green near the pole, then white and red. The Azzurri shirt shows on the shoulders the green closest to the chestthen white and red.

“AND vexillological rule – states the expert Mario Carassai – that a bannerwhen necessary, it can be displayed horizontally rotating it 90 degrees clockwise. Therefore, by displaying the tricolor from a window, the green color is displayed upwards”. Football fans attend the matches supporting the national team, they sing the anthem at the top of their lungs but the colors are not Italian ones. It’s the colors of Hungary in the blue shirt”. “Perhaps – concludes Carassai – they want to honor the Giovane Italia of Mazzini’s memory whose flag was with horizontal bands with red at the top… In any case it is about a nice mess worldwide and Orban thanks“.