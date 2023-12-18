The Florentine singer-songwriter Susanna Parigi passed away at the age of 62: she made the announcement in a letter published posthumously

A very serious loss has shaken the world of Italian music and songwriting today, Monday 18 December. The singer and writer passed away at just 62 Susanna Paris. The announcement was made by herself, with a letter that she wrote and left for posterity.

Born in Florence in 1961, from a very young age she began to approach and study music. She graduated in piano at the Cherubini conservatory in Florence. Subsequently she continued her singing studies, studying modern singing in Rome, opera in Bologna and finishing with jazz studies in Milan.

Publish yours first single in 1987while his first albumwhich bears his name, arrives in 1995.

In all he gave life to 10 albumsthe latest of which will be released in 2022.

Countless collaborations with some of the greatest artists of Italian singer-songwriters, including Fiorella Mannoia, Raf, Riccardo CoccianteClaudio Baglioni and many others.

He had been struggling with one for some time bad diseasewho unfortunately defeated her today.

Before his death, when it was clear that his life was about to end, he wrote a touching poem letterwhich was published today, posthumouson his official profile of Facebook.

Susanna Parigi's letter

If I write to you it is because I am walking towards the Father's house. I wanted to thank all the people who have been close to me in this year of tribulations. They were many, wonderful and generous.

Thus begins Susanna Parigi's letter, which then begins with the thank his many students, underlining the great luck he had in meeting them. To them he says: “I wish you the best because the world that seems to be inevitably overturning, perhaps has hope with you“.

I thank the great artists who allowed me to work with them. I obviously thank my historic musicians and also those with whom I hadn't played for a long time. Each one gave me a piece of life. Sorry for writing in one go, but times are difficult. I thank my precious close friends and my family who made many sacrifices to give me this opportunity. I was lucky to have you next to me on my life journey.

Finally, a thanks to his beloved music: