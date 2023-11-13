Extremely serious mourning in the world of music: the 36-year-old singer-songwriter Michele Cristoforetti died due to complications from the leukemia he suffered from

He did not make it Michele Cristoforetti. The Trentino musician and singer-songwriter passed away at just 36 years old due to complications from the leukemia from which he had been affected and for which he had undergone a marrow transplant last October 31st. The tragic announcement arrived directly on his Facebook profile.

Credit: Michele Cristoforetti – Facebook

An entire life, albeit too short, completely dedicated to music, his faithful traveling companion, to which he has dedicated everything to the last.

Michele Cristoforetti was one of the best-known musicians and songwriters in Trentino and throughout northern Italy. Some time ago he had had the honor and pleasure of open Vasco Rossi’s concert at the Trentino Music Arena.

Then life decided to put him in front of a devastating obstacle, one very aggressive shape of leukemia, for which he had to undergo heavy treatment and surgery transplant of bone marrow, carried out last October 31st.

Despite everything he managed, just one day later, November 1st, to launch his new album, “Exaggerated”. The message with which he announced the publication was particularly heartfelt and touching:

I didn’t expect to release an album from the hospital but life is really strange! This is an album that I particularly care about and I want to dedicate it to you who have been close to me throughout my journey. Great! I embrace you strong.

Michele Cristoforetti didn’t make it

Credit: Michele Cristoforetti – Facebook

The support of the fans and those who loved him, for the musician, it was enormous and warm. Unfortunately, however, the day that no one wanted him to arrive, finally arrived.

Credit: Michele Cristoforetti – Facebook

On Saturday 11 November, the following appeared on the musician’s social profile tragic announcement of his death. Here are the words:

Today is not exactly a good morning, today the world does not have the same light, because since yesterday those who shined are no longer there… Unfortunately yesterday Michele left, perhaps his energy was needed elsewhere. His smile, his tenacity, his determination and his voice will remain forever in his works and in everyone’s hearts. He left us a few days after his last album, as if he wanted to release to everyone that indelible memory of his voice, which today echoes in our heads. In one of his last songs he sang “When your journey finds a destination, without fear”. Today we hope that his journey has reached peace and tranquility, the ones he deserved for a long time, with the same energy as always. So hello Michi, teach us to be fearless as only you can be💙

The funeral of the 36-year-old musician will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday 14 November, in the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Padua, at 11:00.