Luigi Zanchettin, famous with his stage name Gigi Rock, died at 82: an infection was fatal for the Venetian music star

Very sad news has thrown Italian music lovers and in particular the inhabitants of Veneto into despair. He passed away forever, at the age of 82, the man who had become famous in recent decades with the pseudonym of Gigi Rock, born Luigi Zanchettin. What took him away was an infection from which he never recovered.

An entire life dedicated to his territory and to music, his inseparable traveling companion.

Luigi Zanchettin, from Vittorio Veneto, passed away in recent days at the age of 82. According to reports, it appears that he was hit by an infection about 29 days ago and his condition never improved, eventually leading to his death.

Everyone knew him in the province of Treviso and well Bellunogiven that for decades now he had been entertaining those who went to dance halls or village festivals, with his music and his performances.

Born artistically as dancer, had started singing in the seventies. Over the course of her career she had recorded 7 records and, as mentioned, brightened the evenings of all the clubs in the Region.

Condolences for the death of Gigi Rock

Gigi Rock, this is the stage name used by Zanchettin, continued to host evenings until 2019.

About a year ago he had experienced the ache huge loss of beloved wifefrom which he never recovered.

The sad announcement of his death was made by the children Adriano, Loredana and Christian, their daughter-in-law Michele, their son-in-law Ivano and their beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeralas stated in the funeral manifesto, will be held today in Vittorio Veneto, in church of Santa Giustina.

There are so many condolence messages appeared on social media in recent hours, who remember Gigi for the beautiful person he was, as well as as a timeless singer.

Claudioone of his Dear friend who also shared the stages with him, wrote: