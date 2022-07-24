Italian music world in mourning for the sudden death of Vittorio De Scalzi of the New Trolls: pulmonary fibrosis fatal

In the last few hours, news has spread that has thrown the entire world of music into despair. Vittorio De Scalzi, historic singer, guitarist and founder of the Italian group New Trolls, has died at the age of 72. To give the sad announcement, his family took care of it, saddened by this painful loss.

The world of Italian music is still recovering from the death of Tonino Cripezzi. The keyboardist, singer and historical founder of the group The Chameleonsdied in his sleep in his hotel room in San Giovanni Teatino, near Chieti, where he had concluded a charity concert a few hours ago.

To find his lifeless body, on the morning of last July 4th, it was Valerio Veronesealso a member of I Chameleons.

To take away the musician forever it was discovered to have been a sudden illness that surprised him in sleep.

This morning, however, the news of the death of another great musician and founder of one of the most famous bands in Italy.

Vittorio De Scalzi, guitarist and founder of New Trollshas failed the affection of his loved ones and the many fans who have always followed and loved him.

The same family posted a note in which he announced the disappearance of the artist.

Vittorio De Scalzi has left us, has reached his ‘Aldebaran’. Thank you all for the love you have shown him in all these years. Keep singing at the top of your lungs ‘That evening caress’ … he will listen to you.

The causes of the death of Vittorio De Scalzi

Two important references that Vittorio De Scalzi’s wife and children wanted to add to the sad announcement. The star “Aldebaran“, Which gave the title to the homonymous song and the New Trolls album released in 1978, and the famous single”That evening caress”Always released the same year.

About the causes of deathit is known that some time ago Vittorio had contracted the Coronavirus. Illness that he had defeated, but which had left him with aftermath that he was unable to overcome. In fact, one was fatal pulmonary fibrosis.

THE funeralannounced the family, will be held tomorrow afternoon at the headquarters of Club Tencoin Sanremo.