With his bands and together with the artists he collaborated with, Alberto Radius made the history of Italian music

Yesterday the world of Italian music lost one of the most popular guitarists and music producers of the last decades, Albert Radius. Active since the fifties, he had collaborated with the greatest of Italian song. He passed away at the age of 80, after battling a bad disease that finally defeated him.

Hers took care of announcing the artist’s death familythrough the dissemination of a touching note on social media.

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that the family of Maestro Alberto Radius shares the news of his passing. After a long illness, he passed away peacefully, next to his closest loved ones. In this difficult moment, the family of Maestro Radius requests that the privacy that has always distinguished him be respected

The you begin in the Italian music of Radius date back to 50’swhen he was very young he took up the guitar for the first time and it was immediately a great love.

Glorious be his career since soloistand that in the different groups which he founded or of which he was a member. On all Formula 3, White Booster and Premiata Forneria Marconi.

Many, then, too collaborations with some of the greatest of Italian song. Among these, those with stand out Lucio BattistiFranco Battiato.

Condolences for the death of Alberto Radius

Alberto Radius’ last appearance on an important stage dates back to 2021, when he collaborated with the then debutants Like Things on the evening dedicated to covers. On that occasion, California and Fausto brought their version of “Il Mio Canto Libero” by Lucio Battisti to the Ariston.

However, Alberto had never distanced himself from music. This year, for example, he had attended and was been close to Gianluca Grignani for the creation of the song “When you run out of breath“.

The Milanese artist himself, having heard the news of the musician’s disappearance, published a touching post on his account Instagramin which he wrote: