Bobby Rydell had participated in Sanremo in 1964 with the song “Un bacio piccolissimo”: he died of complications due to pneumonia

the world of world music, and in some way also Italian, have just learned the news regarding the death of Bobby Rydell, American singer, presenter and imitator of Italian descent. He was 79 years old and it seems to have been the complications of pneumonia that took him away. He had participated in the Sanremo Festival of 1964.

He thought about divulging the news of his death Maria Noveyone of his spokespersons, who precisely explained that the death occurred from complications due to pneumonia he had been suffering from for some time.

In the note, although someone suspects it, it is not specified whether something also enters the COVID-19 or not. He was 79 years old and died yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 5 April.

Life and career of Bobby Rydell

Robert Louis Ridarelli, known by his stage name of Bobby Rydell, was born in Philadelphia, in the United States of America on April 26, 1942, from a family of clear Italian origins. He also died in his hometown, about twenty days before his 80th birthday.

Since childhood he immediately proved his great artistic skills, making his debut as an imitator and musician at the age of 15. At that age, in fact, he became the drummer and voice of the band Rocco and The Saintsin which he met a friend of his age who played the trumpet, Frankie Avalon.

The first releases were not very successful, but they did notice it from talent scout Frankie Daywho became his manager and got him a record deal with Venise.

The first disc that was moderately successful was released in 1960, when however he was only 18 years old. The piece was titled Kissin ‘Time.

Between 1959 and 1964 he reached the top positions on the Billboard Hot 100 with several singles, in particular Wild Onewhich also entered the British top ten, and Forget Him, as well as a cover of his In the blue painted blue.

Italian origins never forgotten his, which also prompted him to participate in the Sanremo Festival. The edition was that of 1964, leading was a young Mike Bongiorno and he presented himself in the competition with two songs: A very small kiss And What do you do in winter?. The latter failed to make it to the final evening of the Festival.