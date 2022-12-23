Italian music has learned with sadness the news of the passing of Mauro Sabbione, historic keyboardist of Matia Bazar and Litfiba

Very serious mourning in the world of Italian music, which yesterday learned with enormous regret of the disappearance of Mauro Sabbione. The Genoese, keyboardist and composer among the most popular in Italy, died at the age of 65 after fighting for about a year against a bad disease that finally defeated him.

On December 18, British music had to say goodbye to one of the most talented keyboard players of the last decades. Martin Duffy was only 55 years old and, according to some English media reports, he apparently died of one brain injury reported following a bad fall at home.

Duffy has played, throughout his career, with some of Britain’s leading pop bands such as i felti The Primal Scream hey The Charlatans.

A few days and another keyboardist, this time Italian, is gone forever. It’s about Mauro Sabbione and he played for i Matia Bazaar and for the Litfiba.

The composer had only 65 years old and passed away after battling for about a year with a bad bad which in the end left him no escape. He leaves behind his wife Simona and two daughters, Zoe and Morgana, from a previous relationship.

Life and career of Mauro Sabbione

Sabbione was born in Genoa on April 17, 1957 and he approached music as a child. He later graduated from the Paganini Conservatory of his city and specialized in keyboards and composition.

His first album, released independently, is dated 1978 and was recorded with the group he founded Sample & Hold.

Then, from April 1981 to April 1984 he was the keyboard player for Matia Bazaarhistoric Italian band, with which he also participated in the 1983 edition of the Sanremo Festival, with the song Vacanze Romane which won the critics’ prize.

In parallel with the records published with Matia Bazar, Mauro Sabbione has also written music and played for another of the great Italian pop bands, the Litfiba. With them he created the albums El Diablo, Live on Line and Insidia.

Numerous i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours.