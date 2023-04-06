A sudden and shocking mourning has hit the world of Italian music in recent days, especially the Roman one. Horace Fatman, historic deejay and music producer in Rome, has passed away forever. To understand how much he was loved in the whole environment, just read the myriad messages of condolence and affection that he has received in recent hours.

Does not exist Roman that at least once in his life he hasn’t danced to Orazio Fatman’s music or that he has never listened to one of his pieces on the radio.

Mostly the name of Horace Coccia will not say anything, but for the entire population of Rome Fatman represented a real giant of night life and House Music.

From the Orion to the Alpheus, from Radio Londra to the Arabesque, from the Cyborg to the Alien, passing through Piper and going beyond the junction to arrive at a also successful nationwide.

Condolences for Orazio Fatman

There are many i condolence messages and the messages of affection that Orazio Fatman has received in recent days. Also there South Curve of the Olympic stadium, the temple of supporters of his Rome, he dedicated one to him banner.

L’Orionone of the longest-lived and most prestigious clubs in the capital, where the deejay was born artistically speaking, wrote this on his page Facebook:

A colossus of the Capitoline Nightlife has left us. Anyone who ever decides to approach this job may have him as the best example of style, class and professionalism. Orazio Fatman was a real beacon of the Italian clubbing and we owe him respect, esteem and admiration for what he has done for the sector. We join in the pain of his loved ones who are also ours. Orion staff. RIP Master.

To take away the musician most likely one illness exhausting that debilitated him for a long time and finally wore him away.

Dj Boneanother very important personality in the world of Roman clubbing, by posting a photo of his friend and colleague, wrote: