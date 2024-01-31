Franco Tozzi, successful musician from the sixties onwards and brother of the well-known Umberto, has died at the age of 74

Italian music is shocked by the death of a very well-known artist, brother of one of the greatest singers of recent decades. This is Franco Tozzi, older brother of Umberto Tozzi. The message that the singer-songwriter published on social media to thank everyone for the closeness received in these difficult days is touching.

A few days before the start of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, the news arrived sad passing away of an artist who has participated several times in the most important singing festival in the country.

It's about Franco Tozziwhich took the stage at the Ariston twice, in the editions of 1965 and the following year.

Born in Rhodes Garganicomoved into Piedmont with his family at a very young age and began working as a worker in the Lancia factory in Chivasso.

A job which he however left shortly after, to pursue his dream, that of becoming singer.

The first success came in '64 when he won Castrocaro Festival with the song 'Two houses, two windows'. The following year she was among the artists competing at the Sanremo Festival.

In the same year he also participated in A Record for the Summer, finishing in second place behind the already great Orietta Berti. On that occasion she presented her songYour green eyes', which made him sell 800 thousand copies and which remained his most successful song in the following years.

Throughout his career he has published 4 albums and signed contracts with several successful record labels.

When he was under Kansas, he founded the group Franco Tozzi off soundin which his brother Umberto appeared on drums.

Umberto Tozzi's message after his brother's death

To announce the death Franco took care of it, as his brother, the great Umberto Tozzi, said.

The artist wanted above all to thank all those who were close to him in these days of great pain for him and his family.

On Facebook posted a touching messagethen also reported above Instagram with the addition of a period photo portraying his brother Franco. Here are the singer's words: