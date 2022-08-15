Risotto is the Italian word for a type of rice which is prepared in the form very easy, that’s why we explain how to prepare it Step by Step in a very easy to do at home with few ingredients and with a spectacular touch of mushrooms to accompany a delicious international dish, This is the easiest recipe to accompany any meal. This recipe is for 4 servings and its degree of difficulty is low.

Ingredients:

1 cup of arborio rice

150 grams of fresh mushrooms

100 grams of fresh mushrooms

2 liters of vegetable broth

1/2 large onion

1 tablespoon butter

Grated Parmesan cheese

Salt to taste

pepper to taste

Preparation mode:

After carefully washing and drying them, cut the mushrooms, the mushrooms into medium slices and the onion into small squares, in a pan melt the butter over medium heat. Once the temperature is completely melted, add the onion to fry it for 3 minutes, when it changes texture and color, add the mushrooms together with the mushrooms and a little fine salt, stir to hydrate and absorb the butter. Add the rice and mix with all the ingredients while you keep the fire at medium power and do not stop stirring everything so that the flavors are integrated. Add a little vegetable broth and keep stirring, you will repeat this step for the next few minutes without stopping stirring, since the main point is that the risotto is in constant movement to fluff up and prevent it from sticking. Once all the vegetable broth has finished evaporating, rectify the salt and pepper flavor, while finishing by sprinkling the grated Parmesan cheese, let stand for 5 minutes and enjoy.

Tips for this recipe:

Enjoy this recipe with cheese of your choice

You can add meat to improve the flavor

Decorate with chopped coriander