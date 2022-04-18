Spectacular day in Capoliveri in the third round of the greatest Italian MTB circuit. Braidot was the best blue (7th) in Rio 2016. Women: Swedish Rissveds wins
When you tackle a hard and demanding track like that of Capoliveri Legend cross country, you really can’t win by chance. It takes pedigree, strength, explosiveness, grip, and technical ability. Qualities that Luca Braidot (Team Santa Cruz-FSA) and Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) did not lack, who won the Open races of the third stage of the Internazionali d’Italia Series, in Capoliveri on the island of Elba. Many fans arrived to enjoy the great show of mountain biking, on a wonderful day also from a meteorological point of view.
Swiss domination in junior races thanks to the two rising stars Yanick Binz (Bike Team Solothurn) and Monique Halter (Swiss National).
The Gorizia Braidot, who had not excelled since 2012 in a test of the most important Italian cross country circuit and finished seventh at the Rio 2016 Olympics, dominated from the first to the last lap, preceding the tricolor Nadir Colledani (MMR Factory Team); third at 1’02 ”Simone Avondetto (Wilier-Pirelli). “The Internazionali d’Italia Series jersey now becomes a goal: I want to take it home”, declared a smiling Luca Braidot, paired at the top of the standings with Colledani with 140 points. Filippo Fontana leads the U23 ranking with 130 points.
