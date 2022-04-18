When you tackle a hard and demanding track like that of Capoliveri Legend cross country, you really can’t win by chance. It takes pedigree, strength, explosiveness, grip, and technical ability. Qualities that Luca Braidot (Team Santa Cruz-FSA) and Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) did not lack, who won the Open races of the third stage of the Internazionali d’Italia Series, in Capoliveri on the island of Elba. Many fans arrived to enjoy the great show of mountain biking, on a wonderful day also from a meteorological point of view.

Swiss domination in junior races thanks to the two rising stars Yanick Binz (Bike Team Solothurn) and Monique Halter (Swiss National).