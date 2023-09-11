Until Sunday 17 September, motoring enthusiasts will have plenty to their teeth. It is in progress Italian Motor Week, event organized by “Città dei Motori”, i.e. the Anci network that brings together forty Made in Italy municipalities in the sector. To be involved are over twenty museums and private collections, led by the Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; the national racetracks of Monza and Imola, symbolic sites of the history of Italian industry such as Lingotto, the city where commercial and work vehicles, cars, supercars and global legends such as the Vespa were created.

Places of pilgrimage

Also in the program Municipalities and places which gave birth to legends of sport and industry such as Enzo Ferrari, Tazio Nuvolari, Ferruccio Lamborghini, Achille Varzi or Corradino D’Ascanio. Two partnerships: that of the Ministry of Tourism and the Italian Automobile Club, to which is added the patronage of Enit, numerous Regions and the Air Force, which is celebrating 100 years since its foundation.

Food and wine in the foreground

Obviously it won’t be missing the food and wine aspectwhose task is to develop the motor tourism sector which already today moves significant numbers thanks to millions of Italian and foreign enthusiasts and supporters. “Events like Italian Motor Week – underlines the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché – allow us to shine the spotlight on Italian excellence, such as the automotive and motorcycle sectors, which are constantly growing in terms of value and turnover, as well as capable of generating excellent levels of exports, demonstrating how much the Italian brands in the sector are also appreciated all over the world. ‘abroad, like product of high engineering skills of our industry.”