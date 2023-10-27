Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Curious family dispute in Pavia: A mother went to court because her adult sons don’t want to move out. (Symbolic image) © xRobertobinetti70x/Imago

Basta! A 75-year-old from Italy was tired of having her sons in the house. She threw them out the door by court order.

Pavia – She didn’t know what to do anymore. The court had to put her sons on the streets. A woman from the Italian town of Pavia filed a lawsuit against her children.

She had tried several times to convince the 40 and 42 year olds to build their own lives. But they just didn’t want to move out. And this despite the fact that they both work. The newspaper La Provincia Pavese reported on the unusual family dispute (article behind paywall).

Italian mom sues sons out of the house: judge agrees with her because “both are over 40”

The mother obviously had plenty of reason to be angry: her sons didn’t want to help with the housework and didn’t want to contribute to the costs. So mom said Ciao!

But can a mother just throw her sons out the door like that? Actually not, because the maintenance obligation applies. Judge Simona Caterbi still agreed with the 75-year-old from Pavia. In the verdict, the judge emphasized that the maintenance obligation for the sons was not justified because “the two defendants are over 40.”

Expulsion shortly before Christmas: Men get a reprieve in court

At least the two displaced people were given a reprieve. They must have moved out by December 18th. Can you come visit again at Christmas? The celebration for this family in Pavia is unlikely to be contemplative. But it can always be worse: other mothers regret having children at all.

Italian people live with mom or dad the longest in Europe. On average, they only move out of their parents’ house when they are just over 30 years old, according to a 2018 survey. However, people from Slovakia, Macedonia, Croatia, Malta and Montenegro live even older in the Hotel Mama. (moe)

