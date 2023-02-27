The franchise of Naruto It can be consolidated as a timeless one, since its characters are remembered with great affection by those who followed its chapters week after week. However, there are new generations who hardly know this world of ninjas, since the series is available to many users through streaming services.

That itself makes fans continue to pay tribute through cosplay, and the clearest example is Eugenia Haruno Bellomiamodel of Italy who likes to recreate the female characters in the play. One of her most successful costumes is that of Hinata Hyuga, who in the manga is the love interest of the protagonist whom he ends up marrying.

It is worth mentioning that he has done many more cosplays, be it anime or videogames, having among his catalogs Sakura, Robin from One Piece, Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners and even Aqua from Kingdom Hearts. What is worth saying, the complete sets can be found in their payment services such as Patreon.

In news related to Naruto. A new video game of the franchise was recently confirmed in the State of play most recent, the same one that takes up all the games in the saga Storm in one story. If you want to know more about this future title, we invite you to see the information in the following link

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, the world of cosplay is stronger than ever, and that is why there are people who already make a good living from said business. Since they are invited to events and that translates to selling prints among more details.