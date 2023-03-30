Is she a world class assassin or a perfectly normal mother and wife? Let’s find out with this cosplay of Yor Forger. Spy X Family is one of the most popular anime of the past year. follow the family Forger where the dad is a spy, the mom is a murderer and the daughter is a psychic.

And none of them are family; They’re just pretending so the government doesn’t dig too deep into their true stories. It’s a pretty adorable show that’s equally part of family life and the double life of espionage, as Loid and Yor they try to keep their secret lives a secret and Anya just tries not to fail in school.

And your best effort isn’t always very good. The show is currently off-season, but we’re expecting season two to be released in December of this year, as well as the movie. Spy X Family CODE: White.

In her secret life as a murderer, Yor goes with the code name Thorn Princess. And of course, she comes with a dress that became the target of any cosplayer. Besides that Yor is an especially likable and popular character from one of the anime with the most fans right now.

He cosplay of Stardust Road as Yor Forger It’s great with dynamic shots full of movement that show off the details and drape of her costume. And with her stoic expression, she might think they’re in the middle of a job.

Via: instagram