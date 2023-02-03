After a joint operation between Italy and France, the capture of Edgardo Greco, 63, who had been a fugitive for 16 years.

This is a man who had been a member of ‘Ndrangheta, the main criminal group that has plagued Italy since the 1990s.

This is the image that was had of the man before fleeing.

As reported by Interpol, escaped from police custody while serving a life sentence for the murders of Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeothis is described by the local media ‘Cosenza Channel’ as “one of the gloomiest episodes of the three mafia wars waged in the city of Bruzi”.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciaro, “all as part of a ‘mafia war’ between the Pino Sena and Perna Pranno gangs that marked the early 1990s,” says Interpol.

Greco was arrested in Saint-Etienne, Franceafter the investigative work of the Catanzaro Prosecutor’s Office and the surveillance activities by a search group.

So they realized that he hid his identity under the guise of a pizza maker, even appearing in a publication boasting of being “a real Italian pizza maker”.

Italian police investigators in Cosenza later confirmed the subject’s identity and Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi applauded the arrest. According to him, this demonstrates the country’s commitment to fight against all forms of organized crime and locate dangerous fugitives.

“No matter how hard fugitives try to enter a peaceful life abroad, they cannot evade justice forever. Dedicated officers around the world will always make sure justice is served.”concluded the Secretary General of Interpol.

