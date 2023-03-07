Proposal by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, collides with the opinion of members of the Italian government and parliament

Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci has said he intends to ban tobacco consumption in open spaces in bars, bus stops and parks if there are pregnant women or children nearby.

Schillaci’s intentions were announced in January by the local newspaper La Stampa. Also include restrictions on the use of e-cigarettes –widely consumed by teenagers in the country– and the end of indoor spaces for smokers and commercials for products containing nicotine. Since 2005, Italian law prohibits smoking in closed public spaces.

The proposal was not well received by other members of the government, who classified it as “communist”.

Among the opponents is the Minister of Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi. For him, Schillaci’s vision is “intimidating” and encourages people to smoke. “This is typical of an authoritarian and dictatorial communist regime.”, told the news agency dnakronos on Monday (6.Mar.2023).

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called the ban on e-cigarettes outdoors “exaggerated”. According to the politician, “electronic cigarettes are helping many people to give up regular cigarettes”, he wrote in his profile on twitter.

O Italian Ministry of Health has not yet commented on the case. The proposal will need to be approved by the Cabinet and Parliament before it comes into force.

One ISS study (Italian Institute of Health) found that about 1 in 4 Italians (24.2% of the population) is a smoker. The index is the highest in the country since 2006.

According to the institute Fondazione Umberto Veronesi, tobacco consumption is the leading cause of cancer in Italy. The health association estimates that at least 43,000 people die each year from smoking.