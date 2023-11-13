Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Italian club AC Milan opened its headquarters in Dubai, its first in the Middle East and bearing the name “Casa Milan Dubai” under the management of Red Bird Capital. This headquarters comes to strengthen the special relationship between the Emirates and Milan.

This headquarters helps the club strengthen its fan base, which amounts to more than 35 million people in the Middle East and Africa.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Engineer Salem Al Qasimi, President of the Asian, Arab and Emirati Fencing Federations, Giorgio Forlani, CEO of AC Milan, and Algerian star Ismail bin Nasser.

Giorgio Forlani, CEO of the club, said that this step comes out of belief in the potential of the market in the Middle East and the Emirates, and the headquarters will be our second home, a place where our values ​​and passion for football will continue to flourish.

On the occasion of the opening of Casa Milano Dubai, the club collaborated with Nayla Al Khaja, the award-winning Emirati screenwriter, director and producer. This collaboration embodies creativity and innovation, between a creative football club and a distinguished Emirati director, to present a distinctive video that transcends borders, and positions AC Milan as a modern football club with strong values ​​and international appeal in a place where sports, entertainment, lifestyle and fashion intersect.

Casa Milan Dubai is located in the ICD Brookfield Place building, in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Center area, and is strategically located to serve as the center of the club’s operations and initiatives in the Middle East, and to meet the needs of an increasingly important global market.