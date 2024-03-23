Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini died on Saturday at the age of 82. Milanese has that Teatro alla Scala announced. A cause of death is not mentioned, but Pollini had been struggling with health problems for some time. Pollini is widely regarded as one of the most important pianists of his generation and is survived by his wife Marilisa and son Daniele, both also pianists.

Pollini grew up in a musical family in Milan. His mother was a singer, his father a famous architect. Pollini discovered the piano at an early age, and as a teenager he was taught by great Italian pianists. “My parents were very musical, I loved music from an early age,” he said during an interview with The New York Times in 1987.

Also read

When Pollini hums along with the piano, it is as if you hear Beethoven himself sing

The wider world was also introduced to Pollini at the age of 18. In 1960 he won first prize at the International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. This prestigious award immediately earned him an international reputation and gave him the opportunity to perform all over the world. But first he went in a different direction; he refined his repertoire and started studying. He thought major performances were “a bit premature”. He befriended the Marxist composer Luigi Nono. Together with conductor Claudio Abbado, they gave performances in factories in the late 1960s to introduce workers to their music.

Later he performed in major concert halls with a wide repertoire; with a clear, technical style he performed pieces from Bach to contemporary composers. The Teatro alla Scala, where he performed 168 times, was his home base. He also had a special bond with the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. He played there for the first time in 1973. He would return many more times, often for solo performances in the Master Pianists series. In 2010, Pollini won the Concertgebouw Prize, awarded to musicians who have made an important contribution to the artistic profile of the Concertgebouw. He also won two Grammys in his career. For his Boulez sonatas in 1980 and his Chopin nocturnes in 2007.