An Italian citizen has been arrested in Tunisia for manufacturing boats used by irregular migrants who set sail from the North African country to cross the Mediterranean, Farid Ben Jha, spokesman for the courts of Sousse and Mahdia, announced.

The spokesperson explained that as part of an investigation opened following the arrest of six people who were preparing to migrate illegally, the person behind the manufacture of the boats has been identified: an Italian living in Monastir who owns a boat manufacturing workshop and who had previously worked in a boat manufacturing factory.

Ben Jha said the police also found drugs in his home. The Italian, whose identity has not been disclosed, is accused of possession of narcotics and criminal association aimed at irregularly crossing the Tunisian maritime borders.