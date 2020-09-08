Mafioso from the Sicilian mafia group Cosa Nostra bit off the jailer’s finger. The newspaper Messaggero writes about this.

A sixty-year-old legal named Giuseppe Fanara attacked seven workers of the Italian jail Rebibbia, the place he’s serving a sentence. It’s alleged that he turned enraged throughout a verify in his cell.

Phanara attacked one of many jailers, grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the bottom. The boys started to battle, through the battle the mafioso bit off the little finger of his proper hand from the opponent. It’s assumed that the perpetrator swallowed it, because the physique half was by no means discovered. It took the jailers a number of hours to relax the mafiosi.

Phanara is serving a life sentence for crimes, together with aggravated assault. After the incident, they determined to switch him from Rebibbia to the utmost safety jail in Sassari.

On March 3, 2019, the Italian police in Naples arrested one of the crucial harmful criminals, the top of the mafia group Marco Di Lauro. That is the boss of a Neapolitan legal construction just like the Mafia – the Camorra. The Italian Ministry of the Inside added the identify of Marco Di Lauro to the record of essentially the most wished criminals in 2005, the place he occupied the second line after the chief of the Cosa Nostra.

Tales with out censorship and bans – within the “Tape of the Backside” in Telegram