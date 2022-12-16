The Italian justice initiated the ruling against the 59 accused of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge of the city of Genoa occurred in 2018. Within the investigations it was found that, by then, a drug shipment fell from the structure.

On August 14, 2018, a tragedy brought Italy to mourning. A part of the structure of the Morandi bridge in the city of Genoa collapsed and caused the fall of the vehicles with their occupants.

The final figure was 43 deaths, including four minors. In this case, 59 people were charged, mostly managers and technicians from the construction company Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi).

These people face charges of multiple manslaughter, road homicide, disaster, document concealment, attack on transport security, among others.

Within the investigations, an important discovery occurred, since one of the accident vehicles had inside 900 kilograms of drugs and while a tragedy mourned the country, two mafias tried to recover the shipment.

The report was published this Wednesday, reveals that two of the mafias in Italy, ‘Ndrangheta’ Y ‘Quarrel’ They tried to recover the vehicle, while relief agencies helped the victims.

The documents revealed a telephone conversation where one of the leaders of the ‘Ndrangheta’ gang is heard negotiating with one of the collaborators to lift the vehicle and transport it to a junk company.

“So when the Morandi bridge collapsed, if you go to the first video, a van fell off. It’s a yellow cargo, it looks great because it’s yellow, with a small cold room”mentions the leader.

“A van crashed, I know, I know. They said they wanted to go look for it,” the other replied. To which the boss replied: “I can do one thing, let’s do fifty-fifty, I sell it and you keep 50%, even though you didn’t pay for it.”

Within the call it is also mentioned that this vehicle could have been taken to a scrapping near Calabria and one of them proposes to go find him and put the drugs in a cold room.

The merchandise was valued at 4 thousand euros for each kilo of drugs, which is equivalent to 20 million Colombian pesos. Finally, the document does not mention whether these mafias managed to recover the shipment.

