Rome – Tickets for the Italy Lottery 2023. Here's where luck landed the top five prizes:

The first prize (of the value of five million euros) goes to series F ticket number 306831 which was played in Milan.

The second prize (two and a half million) was played in Campagna, province of Salerno

The third prize (two million euros) was played in Albuzzano, province of Pavia

The fourth prize (one and a half million) was played in Roncadelle in the province of Brescia

The fifth prize (one million) was played in Montescudo Montecolombo in the province of Rimini.

The 100 thousand euro notes

Below, the series and numbers of the second category Italian Lottery tickets drawn at the headquarters of the Customs and Monopolies Agency worth 100 thousand euros each:

(Series Number Location Province)

P 192527 QUARTU SANT'ELENA CA

M 245885 PIETRASANTA LU

F 131600 POLESINE ZIBELLO PR

F 214883 TRIESTE TS

D 393404 CALDARO ON THE WINE ROUTE BZ

I 466701 CIVITELLA VALDICHIANA AR

I 257605 NAPLES NA

I 063968 PIACENZA PC

N 200785 EBOLI SA

L 207346 OTTAVIANO NA

C 071644 CATANIA CT

M 404056 ROME RM

P 244070 GIRLS

AND ENGRAVED VALDARNO FI

M 462363 ROME RM

L 327933 SALACONSILINA SA

The draw took place in a public session under the control of the 'Committee for the completion of operations relating to deferred draw lotteries' composed, among others, of the director of the Games Directorate of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, Mario Lollobrigida . The draw took place in the Agency's headquarters in Piazza Mastai in Rome. This year, over 6 million 700 thousand tickets were sold.

How much are the prizes worth?

There are 5 first category prizes in the 2023 Italian Lottery, with the first worth 5 million euros, then the second worth 2.5 million, the third equal to 2 million. The fourth prize is 1.5 million and the fifth is worth one million. There are 210 prizes in total for over 17 million euros, also considering those in the second and third categories. There are 15 second category prizes of 100 thousand euros each and 190 third category prizes of 20 thousand euros each. According to ADM data, over 6.7 million tickets have been sold. “It went much better than last year,” said ADM Games director Mario Lollobrigida.

Where to see the drawing of the winning tickets

The appointment with luck is set for Saturday 6 January, from 8.35pm, live on Rai1, with “Affari Tuoi – Speciale Lotteria Italia”. The special episode of the show hosted by Amadeus, produced in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, is dedicated to the Italian Lottery for an evening in which the winning tickets for first category prizes of the final draw will be revealed, with the first prize of 5 million EUR. For the occasion, many guests will arrive at the Teatro delle Vittorie: Maria Chiara Giannetta, Francesco Paolantoni, Lillo, Stefano Accorsi, Sergio Friscia, Benedetta Porcaroli, Iva Zanicchi, Pietro Castellitto and Paolo Fox.

Are winnings taxed?

No form of withholding or withdrawal is applied to winnings of any amount from the Italian Lottery, the sums corresponding to the winning tickets will be credited in full.

Which regions were luckiest?

Since 2000, 24 first prizes have been awarded in the Italian Lottery and there is one region that has stood out among them all. This is Lazio – reports the Agimeg agency – where 8 first prizes were won. In second place Campania, with 4 prizes. This is followed by Lombardy (3 first prizes), Emilia Romagna and Veneto (2). Marche, Piedmont, Liguria, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sicily each won only one first prize. There are 10 regions still without first prizes, namely: Valle d'Aosta, Tuscany, Basilicata, Trentino Alto Adige, Abruzzo, Puglia, Umbria, Molise, Calabria and Sardinia.