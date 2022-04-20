The coach to Mediaset: “We did our best, the attitude was the right one. Now head to the championship.”

In the post game of Juventus-Fiorentina 2-0 of the Italian Cup, Vincenzo Italiano he commented to the microphones of Mediaset:

“We assume that overturning the 1-0 first leg was difficult. We tried to do everything we could. We forced too many balls in the first half, allowing some dangerous restarts. In the second half we managed the ball better,” we could have created a little more but it was difficult. We did what we had to do. The changes? I tried to put in all the quality we had, unfortunately there wasn’t even a hint of luck on some episodes. Too bad, we go out anyway with your head held high.

The goal was to stay in the game until the end, without conceding a goal. Unfortunately, on a ball that was a bit forced by Ikonè, we suffered the goal that complicated things. But I’m happy with the team’s attitude, today I had the confirmation that we can play our chances to the fullest in the league as well. The lads are sorry, but I said that now we need to focus on the championship. We have 18 points available and we need to keep our pace and score as many points as possible, then we’ll see where we get. ” -> READ THE ROLL OF GOLD OF THE ITALIAN CUP

April 21, 2022

