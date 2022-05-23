Everything stays small for the Kardashians, even a wedding. That’s why the family, when they do something, they do it in a big way. And that is why Kourtney Kardashian, 43, has decided to marry Travis Barker, also 43 and drummer for the band blink-182, at three different weddings, the last being the most spectacular: a three-day display with dozens of guests. and multiple changes of clothes that have taken place in the exclusive Portofino, a town in northern Italy, and that has ended with a celebration in which, according to the American press, Beyoncé has performed.

The eldest of the Kardashians and Barker began dating at the end of 2020 and made their relationship public a couple of months later, in February 2021. The couple decided to join at a wedding in April in Las Vegas, after the Grammy Awards, although according to later told it had no legal value. A few days ago, in the middle of May, were legally married in Santa Barbara, California , accompanied by Mary Jo, Kardashian’s maternal grandmother, and Randy Barker, the drummer’s father. Now the celebrations have arrived in Italy.

The festivities began on Friday, when Kourtney and Travis gave their guests a pre-link dinner. She was attended by the whole family: her mother, Kris, and her sisters, Kim (with her children), Khloé (who left her daughter, True, with her father, Tristan Thompson, in the US), the supermodel Kendall and the businesswoman Kylie (who was also seen with her daughter). All of them attended that dinner with archive models from the Italian firm Dolce & Gabbana, whose designs have been present throughout the link: the Kardashians wore the brand at the pre-wedding dinner on Friday, at lunch on Saturday (where Kourtney wore a black minidress with an image of the Virgin Mary on the chest and a veil of the same color) and at the wedding on Sunday.

PORTOFINO, ITALY – MAY 21: Kourtney Kardashian is seen out in Portofino on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images) Getty

At the link held at Castello Brown, the bride and groom also wore garments from the same firm. Barker wore a classic black suit, while Kourtney Kardashian – who arrived at the altar hand in hand with her mother – wore a very short corset-shaped dress with straps accompanied by an immense veil, also with the image of the Virgin Mary embroidered next to it. to the words “family”, “loyalty” and “respect”.

This exchange that has given the brand enormous visibility, since participating in the event in such an explicit way has given them a great presence in the media and social networks, since all of them have millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram. Quite a change of thinking, considering that just four years ago Stefano Gabbana, one of its two designers, commented on a photo in which Kris Jenner appeared with Kim Kardashian and with Kendall and Kylie Jenner and in which he wrote: “The most ordinary people on the planet”.

Dolce & Gabbana has dressed the whole family for all events, and also, according to the specialized fashion media Business of Fashion, has accommodated the couple on a mega yacht and has set up a pop-up shop in Portofino over the weekend for guests and visitors to the villa. Speaking to the British newspaper TheDailyMailthe firm has denied that it is an advertising agreement, and have commented that they were simply “the hosts of the happy event”.

Among the guests at the wedding were members of the band blink-182, as well as the couple formed by the musician Machine Gun Kelly and the actress Megan Fox. The children that Kourtney had with Scott Disick, Mason, 12 years old; Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven; neither are Travis’s, Landon, 18; Alabama, 16; and his stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23.

For the moment, the images that have been made public have been those of the dozens of paparazos stationed in every corner of Portofino and those of the Instagram profiles of the businesswomen. Many of the images on this social network are professional quality and have been taken by German fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth. To be able to see the celebrations in full, we will have to wait, as always, for it to be broadcast on its reality show, which after 14 years and 20 seasons ended a few months ago… to make the leap to Disney, from where it is broadcast now. And from where the link will probably be seen in all its glory.