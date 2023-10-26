An Italian court issued a court order ordering two men, ages 42 and 40, to leave their mother’s home. in the north of Italy, exactly in Pavia.

Simona Caterbi, 75 years old, He requested legal intervention in which he says that his children did not help financially with household things. and much less did they do tasks such as cleaning.

The judge’s ruling supported the mother’s request, arguing that, in the past, her obligation to support her children would have been justified.something that is not sustainable today, especially taking into account the age of the children, since both are over 40 years old.

According to the RAI network, children have a deadline to leave the house and this is before December 18.

ANDn Italy, a recent study by Eurostat showed that, in general, the majority of Italians become independent around the age of 30and ranks the seventh highest in the European Union (EU).

The average independence in the EU is 26.4 years, with countries such as Finland, Sweden and Denmark standing out among all the rest countrieswith ages below 22 years for independence.

