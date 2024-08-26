The captain of the BayesianNew Zealander James Cutfield, is being investigated by the Italian justice system for the sinking of the luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily during a storm a week ago, according to Italian media. Seven people died in the sinking, including British tycoon Mike Lynch, owner of the yacht, and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, as well as the president of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer.

Prosecutors are trying to determine whether Cutfield, a 51-year-old New Zealander with eight years of experience captaining luxury boats, had any responsibility, either by action or omission, in the sinking. They are investigating him for alleged crimes of negligent shipwreck and multiple homicide. As part of the investigation, they took his statement for the second time this Sunday. The first time they spoke to him was the day after the sinking, when they asked him questions for more than two hours. According to the local press, after this new interrogation, in which he participated as a “person informed of the events,” the captain was informed that he is being investigated.

Under Italian law, being under investigation does not imply guilt and does not entail criminal charges until the prosecutor formalizes a specific accusation, which must then be ratified by a judge.

On Saturday, during a press conference, the prosecutor in charge of the case at this stage, Ambrogio Cartosio, confirmed that he is investigating an alleged crime of shipwreck and reckless homicide, for the moment with no official suspects. He also stressed that he does not rule out any possibility. He also pointed out that both the captain and the crew members have been “cooperative” at all times and warned that he hoped that this would continue to be the case, because he had more questions for them. However, he confirmed that they are free to leave the country whenever they wish.

According to media reports, the passengers who survived the shipwreck, including Angela Barcares, Lynch’s wife and also the owner of the boat, have already returned to their respective countries, while the captain and crew remain in a hotel in Sicily.

It is not yet known whether other crew members besides the captain are also being investigated.

One relevant fact, as explained on Saturday by the deputy prosecutor, Raffaele Cammarano, who is coordinating the investigation, is that on the night of the storm there was an officer on duty on the bridge whose task was to warn of sudden bad weather, although it has not been revealed which member of the crew had that role. “I wonder why he did not see the storm coming. We are also investigating why the crew saved themselves by getting into the lifeboat while the other guests were still on the hull. What we do know is that the event was really sudden and abrupt,” said Cammarano.

Negligence

Investigators are at a loss to explain how a luxury sailing vessel like the Bayesian, 56 metres long, 11 metres wide and weighing 500 tonnes, could sink in just 16 minutes during the storm, while another smaller sailing vessel that was anchored a hundred metres away was unharmed. In addition, they believe that there is sufficient evidence to prove negligence in the sinking of the Bayesianboth before the sailboat began to take on water and during the sinking phase of the ship. But it remains to be clarified who is responsible.

For the moment, the theory that has the most weight, both for the courts and for the experts, is that of a “chain of errors”. The most widespread hypothesis that investigators are trying to confirm, and for this the prosecutor will request that the sailboat, which lies on the seabed at a depth of 50 metres, be refloated, is that some key hatches were left open during the storm and through there water entered the hull of the boat, which caused the shipwreck.

Autopsies on the bodies of the deceased are expected to be carried out this week. The victims of the shipwreck are British technology magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, banker and non-executive chairman of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy; Lynch’s lawyer, Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda. Also missing is Recaldo Thomas, the ship’s cook.

The yacht Bayesian The ship sank on Monday night off the coast of the Sicilian town of Porticello in the midst of a strong storm. The ship was fully loaded with 22 people on board, including 10 crew members and 12 passengers. Seven people lost their lives in the shipwreck: the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, whose body was recovered at sea a few hours after the shipwreck; Mike Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah; the tycoon’s lawyer, Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda; and the president of the Morgan Stanley International bank, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy.

From Monday to Friday, rescue teams focused on search efforts by air and underwater, where firefighters’ divers deployed a complicated device that involved 123 dives inside the sailboat, at a depth of 50 meters.

The search finally ended with the discovery of six bodies inside the boat, on the left side, which was the last to sink, which for investigators indicates that they tried to escape in search of air bubbles to breathe, but were unable to reach the deck and remained trapped inside the yacht.

