Italian justice denies Juana Rivas the custody of her youngest son and orders to return with her father

Daniel Arcuri Rivas, the youngest son of Juana Rivas and Francesco Arcuri, will have to continue under the custody of his father and return to Italy. As ideal progress And he has been able to confirm this medium, the Court of Cagliari has failed in favor of the Italian and against the interests of Granada, which had been requesting custody for months so that his son did not have to live in Italy with Arcuri, convicted of bad treatment in 2009. The court fails in favor of the father, despite the fact that the Italian prosecutor had appreciated indications of ill -treatment against Daniel.

Thus, Daniel, who remained in Granada with his mother from Christmas, after Juana Rivas’s defense filed several complaints and claims alleging Vicaria violence, will have to return to Italy with Francesco Arcuri. According to sources from the case to Eldiario.es, the minor is now in “cause of subtraction” if he does not return to the transalpine country after the decision of the Cagliari court, which has based his explanation on an 88 -page document.

There is the circumstance that the child was already in Granada and that Rivas’s lawyers had several times that the alleged vicaria violence that both Daniel and his older brother, Gabriel, have suffered from the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands of His father. Acts by which the Italian prosecutor’s office came to see indications of crime, asking that custody to recay in Rivas.

In this regard, the defense of Granada has argued in the last weeks that Francesco Arcuri has underwent pressure and harassment not only to Daniel, but to Juana herself, which she came to call in tens of occasions during the Christmas period. Fact by which Rivas’s lawyers understand that Arcuri is not in a position In the same position.

If Daniel continued in Spain, although custody has not ceased to be in the hands of Francesco Arcuri at any time, it is because Spanish justice stopped the child’s delivery, which should occur on January 8. After appealing to several instances and requesting the withdrawal of the titular judge and the substitute of the Court of Violence on Women 2 of Granada for inhibiting the complaints filed by the lawyers of Rivas, the hearing of Granada was the court that had In his hand, Daniel’s legal future on Spanish soil, but Cagliari’s decision forces to suspend the precautionary measure that Daniel could continue with his mother.

Eight years of judicial tour

With this failure of Italian justice, Juana Rivas suffers another judicial setback, which adds to a long list of procedural facts that have weighed against them. Since in 2017 a month remained unknown to avoid delivering their children to their father, after fleeing the domicile they shared in Italy, until the ratification of custody in Francesco Arcuri has passed almost eight years of judicial procedures.

Rivas became condemned to five years in prison for two crimes of children’s subtraction, but two sales of penalties granted him freedom, including a partial pardon of the Government of Spain. From that moment and since the children were with their father in Italy, Granada undertook another legal struggle in which it claimed that the minors were with it, claiming episodes of vicaria violence. He filed more than a dozen complaints before the Italian courts and all were filed.

Since 2022, Gabriel, the eldest son, lives with her in Granada by his own decision and he himself has written a letter for the Cagliari court in which he describes the fear he has for the situation that his little brother is going through, which arrived to appear before the Italian court. According to Rivas’s defense, Daniel appeared supporting his father, but made him coerced before the Transalpino Court, as he demonstrates, they say, the fact that at the beginning of January he spoke for the first time before a court in Granada contributing a version completely different. Version by which the precautionary measure was adopted to follow in Spain with his mother.

However, the ruling that custody maintains in the hands of Arcuri stops the aspirations of Juana Rivas and his defense, who trusted that the support of the Italian Prosecutor’s Office served so that Daniel’s custody recyes in Granada. It has not been so and, except for a new procedural turn, the child, 13, will have to return to Italy with immediate effect or Rivas would be incurring a new crime of minors. Crime for which Francesco Arcuri already denounced before the Italian justice a month ago.