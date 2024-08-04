Alice Bellandi won the 78 kg category on Thursday (1st August); Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in the stands

A video of Italian judoka Alice Bellandi celebrating by kissing her girlfriend, Brazilian Jasmine Martin, after winning the gold medal in the up to 78 kg category on Thursday (August 1, 2024), went viral on social media. The kiss took place in front of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Brothers of Italy, right-wing), known for her conservative positions.

Jasmine Martin, born in Brazil and based in Italy, competes in judo for South Africa. She did not qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and was in the stands cheering for Bellandi.

Watch:

The Brazilian judoka used social media to celebrate her girlfriend’s gold medal.

“All the tears, sweat and suffering were for this, this moment you worked your whole life for! I admire you every day, but today a little more, seeing you having fun and doing what you love was incredible!”he said.

In an interview with the Italian broadcaster RaiSportBellandi spoke about the kiss: “This is a gold full of love. I’m sorry the kiss could be interpreted otherwise. It’s love. Who would you kiss after such an important achievement?”.

“Everything is driven by love. Sport is love, friendship is love, a couple is love.” Bellandi also stated that the gold medal represents a “dream” that he had been pursuing for a long time.

Meloni, who was watching the competition and congratulated Bellandi on the gold, ended up causing a stir on social media due to his alleged behavior during the kiss.

The prime minister, known for her conservative positions, has promoted policies against the recognition of children of same-sex couples in Italy.