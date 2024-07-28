Journalist Angelo Giuliano: People are scared by what they saw at the Olympics

Italian journalist Angelo Giuliano, who sought asylum in Russia, spoke about the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in France, saying that people were frightened by what they saw. An excerpt from his address is published by the publication “News”.

According to Giuliano, there were satanic messages in the ceremony, which he called blasphemy. “Blasphemy against more than a billion people,” he explained his position.

After the opening ceremony, Italian journalist Angelo Giuliano asked for asylum in the Russian Federation and wanted to obtain a Russian passport.

In addition, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl stated that the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris became an example of the trend that has taken hold in European cultural circles of “inflating noisy ugliness.”