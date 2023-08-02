The fourth edition of the Italian Insurtech Summit has been announced, the reference event for insurance players and more. It will be held between 23 November and 1 December, with an alternation between face-to-face and online days. The event will take place in the setting of Le Village by CA Milano, in Corso di Porta Romana. The new edition of the Summit aims to put topical issues at the center of its agenda, such as training, insurance/financial education and skills, acting, for the first time, as a bridge between operators in the insurance world and young people in order to favor the approach of the latter to the industry, currently considered not very appealing for the new recruits. To create this connection within the new edition, orientation and guidance sessions will be organized on the main job search tools, to highlight the importance of investing in skills, necessary to modernize the insurance sector, but also the importance of carrying out skilling and reskilling initiatives for resources already operating within the sector.

The purpose of IIA, the organizers explain, is to create a meeting place for the entire supply chain, where companies can converse with young minds, explaining to them what they are looking for, and at the same time create contamination and experimentation. The Summit will be a moment of sharing for all the players in the supply chain who will have the opportunity to discuss the innovations that are impressing the market and the solutions put in place by their colleagues. At the same time, the event aims to become an amplifier of the insurance culture. Indeed, according to IIA estimates, although 45% of Italian digital consumers would subscribe to a digital policy, most are unaware of insurance products other than motor liability. In fact, 30% of consumers would not know what to insure other than their own vehicle, making the fight against insurance malpractice one of the main missions of the association.

“We are ready to experience the fourth edition of the IIA Summit, the most ambitious of those held so far, which is presented in a new guise. In addition to hosting all the operators of the Insurtech sector, and also personalities from outside the community (50% of those present will belong to non-insurance sectors), the new edition aims to promote the engagement of young people who must begin to take on a leading role”. commented Simone Ranucci Brandimarte, President of IIA “Tomorrow it is the young people who will find themselves pulling the reins of the sector, and it is important that the industry begins to listen to their requests and understand their needs. The choice of the payoff for this fourth edition “Train, Inspire, Succeed” underlines how success passes through adequate and continuous training. The new edition of the Italian Insurtech Summit will astound the market, highlighting, even more than in past editions, how essential it is to govern the digital evolution of the industry in order not to be left out. In a period dominated by macro-economic uncertainty and a reduction in investments, only the cooperation between the actors and the commitment to training can make the whole supply chain progress”.