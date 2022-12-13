Industry, Istat data: production at -1% in October, -1.6% on the year

TO October it is estimated that theseasonally adjusted index of the industrial production decrease by 1.0% compared to September. it detects theIstat explaining that, corrected for calendar effects, in October the overall index decreased in trend terms by 1.6% (there were 21 calendar working days as in October 2021). On average for the August-October quarter, the level of production increased by 0.3% compared to the previous three months.

The seasonally adjusted monthly index grows on a quarterly basis only for capital goods (+0.2%), while it decreases for consumer goods (-3.0%), for thepower (-1.2%) and, marginally, for i intermediate goods (-0.1%). In trend terms, only capital goods are growing (+3.9%); Conversely, consumer goods decreased (-1.7%) and, to a more marked extent, intermediate goods (-4.6%) and energy (-7.1%). “In October, for the second consecutive month, there was a cyclical decline in the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production – observes Istat in its commentary – the negative trend is extended to almost all sectors, with the exception of capital goods .

However, the cyclical trend in the average of the last three months is positive. In trend terms, net of calendar effects, the change remains negative both for the general index and for the main groupings of industries, with the exception of capital goods, the only sector with marked growth”. Among the sectors of economic activity in trend growth, note the manufacture of means of transport (+8.5%), the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+7.3%) and the manufacture of computers and electronic products (+4.9% ). push ups wider are recorded in the supply of electric energy, gas, steam and air (-7.7%), inIndustry of the woodof the paper And press (-6.1%) and in the manufacture of chemical products (-5.5%).

Industry, Confcommercio: probable economic slowdown

The data of October on industrial production, which reports a reduction in economic terms for the second consecutive month, “consolidates fears of an increasingly probable slowdown of the economy in the final part of the year”. It is the comment ofConfcommercio Research Office to the data released by Istat.

“Growth in fact – he explains – continues to be entrusted almost exclusively to the recovery of demand for services by families. Families that have already reduced consumption for goods, a trend confirmed both by the trend in sales and by the drop in production for consumer goods. In the presence of inflation that remains high and erodes household income and liquid wealth, despite the aid disbursed by the Government, the space for non-compulsory spending is inevitably destined to shrink. inevitably the demand for services which in recent months had been particularly dynamic”.

