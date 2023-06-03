The words of Vincenzo Italiano in the press conference after the match against Sassuolo, also speaking of West Ham
Vincenzo Italian, Fiorentina coach, spoke to the microphones at the post-match press conference. This is what was collected by Radio Bruno: “With the 5 changes you can change the fate of the games. let’s finish this championship in the best possible way, it was what we wanted in view of Prague. I thank this extraordinary audience, all together we should go to Prague to put the icing on the cake”.
On the conditions of Nico Gonzalez
—
“He’s fine, the blow on the post is painful but the boy is fine. In the second part of the season we all grew up, we managed to make every single element an integral part of this group”.
#Italian #conf #Extraordinary #season #Prague
Leave a Reply