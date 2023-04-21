Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Some of the bears living in the Alps seem to be getting more and more aggressive. According to adventurer Reinhold Messner, humans must also take credit for this.

Munich – The bear has been loose again in the Alps for several years. And that is increasingly becoming a problem for the people who live there. Because the animals, which sometimes look a bit cute, can become a real threat. A jogger from South Tyrol paid for this experience with his life.

The attack by Gaia, a sister of Bruno, who went down in history as the Bavarian problem bear, made headlines, as did the sighting of bear tracks in the Rosenheim district. Here the predator, which has apparently migrated, has two sheep on its conscience. While demands are already being made in politics that the bears should be allowed to be shot, Reinhold Messner brings another solution into play.

Messner on free-living bears as a tourist attraction: “Hotelier has laid out food”

In the ARD broadcast Maischberger the adventurer also blamed humans for the current situation. Or more precisely: the inexperience of the Europeans. At the same time, the 78-year-old accused some of his contemporaries of using the bears as a tourist attraction: “These bears – that’s the problem – have been fed. A hotelier has put food out there so that tourists can photograph this bear from the breakfast room.”

This approach not only attracts visitors, but also has an influence on the behavior of the affected animal: “That doesn’t make the bears angry or aggressive, but then they just want to get their food for free somewhere without going foraging themselves .” And so they come closer to human settlements, even if that is not what they want. A clip shows a bear struggling onto a balcony, and a pedestrian encountering a bear on a hiking trail is documented – fortunately the person seems to know how to behave.

Proposes the resettlement of some bears living in the Alps: Reinhold Messner thinks the habitat of the animals is too small. © screenshot ARD

Messner calls for some bears to be relocated from the Alps: “They don’t have the right habitat”

Above all, Messner criticizes that the bear project in the Alps, which started a few decades ago, got out of hand: “This bear population has increased significantly in Trentino, where they were settled.” Even on the Bolzano-Meran motorway bears have already appeared and been run over – and that must be an alarm signal: “If the bears are run over on the freeway, they do not have the right habitat.” can sometimes cover immense distances.

“If we treat the bears as they should be treated, it’s not a problem at all. We have too many bears now,” warns Messner, who once represented South Tyrol in the European Parliament for the Greens. In his opinion, now is the time to act. Means: Some of the bears should be relocated.

Messner on the bear project: “We Europeans have lost contact with these predators”

Referring to Bruno’s sister Gaia, who has since been captured, Messner said: “Maybe someone will take him. In Germany there is a room in the Black Forest where there are bears. They deal with it very well, they have set up a bear foundation and are doing research.” What is meant is the Alternative Black Forest Wolf and Bear Park in Bad Rippoldsau-Schapbach, which gives the badly kept bears, wolves and lynxes a new home on ten hectares of forest and meadows offers.

“The others could be relocated to the Carpathians. Not all, but a part. That the population fits the area where they are,” the extreme mountaineer further suggested. To then make it clear that the whole bear project was apparently not really well thought out: “We Europeans exterminated the bears 100 to 150 years ago. We have lost contact with these predators, we no longer have the culture, we have not learned how to protect our sheep, goats, horses.

Impressive sight: A bear roams through a European forest. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / R. Kistowski/wonderful earth



Bears and wolves as a threat: Messner calls for EU regulations on shooting

The bears would find significantly more habitat in eastern Tibet, in Siberia or in the Carpathians. However, Messner described the “wolf as “much more dangerous than the bear” with regard to attacks on livestock because it forms packs. The farmers in South Tyrol start to whine and say: If things go on like this, we will leave.”

Here he calls for a clear EU regulation on the question of who is allowed to shoot wolves. In Messner’s homeland, farmers’ representatives had already warned of “slaughter on South Tyrol’s pastures” if there was no reaction to the attacks on sheep and goats. Around two dozen wolves are said to live in Bavaria, and it was only in March that a video caused a stir that showed one of the predators on a foray through a town in the Bad Kissingen district.

Also in the Free State is already discussed about a launch. The wild animals could soon live dangerously again. (mg)