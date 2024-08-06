Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Lake Carezza in South Tyrol is a popular destination and photo opportunity for tourists. However, one holidaymaker’s criticism of the crowds backfires.

Carezza – Many locals in holiday destinations such as Spain or Italy are annoyed by mass tourism. Whether it is careless behavior or garbage that is not disposed of – there are many types of vacationers who are not welcome. Venice has already tried out an effective solution and will charge up to ten euros for day visitors from 2025. In South Tyrol, a mountain lake is becoming a tourist magnet. One of the tourists shows this on Instagram.

Mountain lake in South Tyrol full of tourists – Instagram shows rush

The mass influx of tourist attractions poses dangers. A popular destination for tourists is Lake Carezza in South Tyrol. The lake, also known as the “Rainbow Lake”, is a popular photo subject. On Instagram, there are countless pictures of people posing in front of the lake, which is about 20 kilometers from the provincial capital of Bolzano.

On July 21, 2024, a video was posted on Instagram showing the lake. Many people can be seen standing around the lake, some posing at a fence. The purpose of the video is to document mass tourism. With an observation deck, a souvenir shop, a kiosk and a nearby parking lot, the place offers what attracts tourists in high numbers.

South Tyrolean lake becomes a tourist magnet – popular Instagram motif

However, the man who posted the video on Instagram is being heavily criticized for complaining about mass tourism, even though he is part of it himself. “It’s one of the most photographed places in the Dolomites. Zero effort equals mass tourism,” commented one user. “The high season tourist complains about tourists,” added another user, reacting with a laughing emoji.

Many comments point out that it is high season and the crowds are normal at this time. There is also a two-kilometer path around the lake that many people can easily manage. So-called “hit-and-run” tourism is common. This involves heading to a tourist spot, taking a quick photo and then rushing to the next spot to take the next photo.

Mass tourism at Lake Carezza is becoming a problem: “Put a stop to it”

The Karersee is particularly affected. According to the daily newspaper South Tyrol Around 4,000 people visit the lake every day. During the day, a selfie is taken at Lake Carezza, then the next destination in the Dolomites is set in sight.

“Of course, it is understandable that everyone wants to take a photo with the Dolomites in the background, perhaps arriving directly by car, but in certain situations we should put a stop to the exorbitant figures,” says Carlo Alberto Zanella, President of the Club Alpino Italiano in Alto Adige.

However, it remains unclear how the problem can be solved. Access to another lake in South Tyrol has already been restricted. (vk)