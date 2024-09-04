Home World

A woman only wanted to buy sausage and cheese on holiday – and had to pay more than a thousand euros for it. The retailer tries to justify his prices.

Porto Istana – Holidays are often an expensive affair, and in many places prices have risen considerably in recent years. However, a tourist on the Italian island of Sardinia experienced a particularly expensive surprise: she unknowingly paid over 1000 euros to a local shopkeeper.

Woman pays over 1000 euros to street vendor in Italy

Many Italian holidaymakers are complaining about rising prices this summer. A woman in Sardinia recently had to pay half a fortune for cheese and meat products, she says. She and a family member went on a trip to Porto Istana near the port city of Olbia. She only wanted to buy cheese and sausage products from a local shop, but had to pay 1155 euros, as corriere.it reported.

Her shopping list wasn’t particularly long: vacuum-packed Pecorino cheese from the region, a piece of Coppa ham and a sausage. The visually impaired woman paid with her debit card. She didn’t receive a receipt, just a copy of a receipt, which is not legally valid.

It was only later that the woman noticed the high price. When they tried to find the street vendor, they were unable to find him, they say. So she filed a complaint with the police and also reported the case to the Italian financial police for selling products without a receipt.

“So I don’t see any problems”: Retailer justifies high price for sausage and cheese

When the family was informed of the incident, they were able to locate the retailer using the copy of the receipt and asked him to explain how ilmessaggero.it reported. The retailer justified himself with the words: “I think it’s a free market, so I don’t see any problems.” He described his goods as high-quality niche products.

He also explained: “I told the price at the cash register.” The family also pointed out the woman’s health condition. However, the shopkeeper did not notice any visual impairment and thought the woman was attentive and thoughtful. Holidaymakers in Croatia also have to be prepared for high prices. (bk)