Nico Reiter

Tourists will soon have to pay an entrance fee in Venice. The measure is to be tested in 2024 and will help relieve the city's burden.

Venice – The popular travel destination can no longer withstand the influx of tourists. Venice plans to introduce an entrance fee later this month to ease the city's burden on visitors. Large tourist groups were also banned in Venice. Travelers now have to expect this amount when entering.

Five euros entrance fee – Venice charges a tourist fee

The new regulation comes into force on April 25th. Before visiting the city, tourists must visit the website set up by the municipality www.cda.ve.it buy an entry ticket. This costs five euros and can be paid by PayPal or credit card. After payment you will receive a QR code that must be shown in the city if necessary. Anyone who cannot produce a code must pay a fine of between 50 and 300 euros.

There is an entrance fee in Venice on these days

Initially, there are only certain days when a card is required. The first of these is April 25th, an Italian national holiday. Visitors need an entry ticket for the city by April 30th. The entrance fee must also be paid from May 1st to 5th and on all weekends until July 13th and 14th.

The only exception is the weekend from June 1st to 2nd, when Republic Day is celebrated. The regulation also only applies at certain times: there is no entry fee between 4 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. In addition, certain groups of people such as children under 14 and people with disabilities are still allowed to enter the city free of charge.

Mayor explains the tax: “We have to regulate the flow of people”

“Our goal is not to collect money, but to prevent the city from exploding. We want to make Venice more tourist-friendly, because it belongs not only to the Venetians but to the whole world,” said the mayor of Venice in the Berlin morning post. And further: “It is an experiment, the first in the world.”

“Our streets cannot be compared to those of any other city. We absolutely have to regulate the flow of people,” he said, justifying the decision. The year 2024 should serve as a test and show the hoped-for positive effects on the city. The announcement of the tax saved Venice from ending up on UNESCO's list of cultural cities in danger. But these are not the only changes: there are even more changes coming into effect for tourists in Italy. (No)