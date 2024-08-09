Home World

A piece of pastry for six euros, a tea for four – too expensive for some alpinists in the Marmolata. But the innkeeper has a reason.

Trento – “Queen of the Dolomites.” At 3,343 meters, the Marmolada is the highest peak in the Italian mountain range. The prices there are also royal, almost “sky-high,” complained two mountaineers from the Alpine Club’s Kurtatsch and Magré sections recently.

They reported to the newspaper South Tyrolthat they had paid 24.50 euros “for three teas and two miserable pieces of cake.” Their harsh conclusion: “It is clear why many hikers no longer enter the mountain huts.”

Hut owner Carlo Budel was outraged by this complaint. On Facebook, he expressed his displeasure with the newspaper and the hikers’ lack of understanding. He confirmed: “Up here, a hot tea costs four euros and a piece of cake costs six euros.” But he explained that there was a good reason for this: “You are entering a hut that is heated with wood that is transported by helicopter. Everything here is delivered by helicopter, except for the products that my friends bring me from all over Italy.”

It is obvious that the costs are higher on the mountain than in the valley. The Capanna Punta Penia is located at over 3000 meters, cars cannot drive up there and there is no cable car. Budel received a lot of approval in the comments for his reaction to the mountaineers’ complaints. Incidentally, this is not the first time that he has publicly clashed with guests. Recently a group behaved completely inappropriately at his hut and did not even order anything to eat.

President of mountaineering club supports Alpine innkeeper in price debate: “Share Carlos’ anger”

Carlo Alberto Zanella, the president of the CAI Alto Adige, understands the hut owner’s anger. “I think this is a really absurd controversy. And I fully share Carlo’s anger, who rightly pointed it out,” he says to The Dolomites.

He can understand complaints about prices being too high in the valley, especially in tourist resorts. These have also risen dramatically again in Italy in 2024. But Zanella stresses: “At high altitudes, we learn to understand that, at least in this case, there is a reason why things have their price.” (moe)