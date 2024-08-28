Home World

In Sardinia, a man hid his dead mother in the freezer for years in order to continue to receive her pension (archive photo). © Christian Röwekamp/dpa-tmn/dpa

It is suspected that the 78-year-old woman died during the Corona pandemic. The son’s goal: to continue receiving his pension.

Cagliari – On the Italian Mediterranean island of Sardinia, a man hid his dead mother in the freezer for years in order to continue collecting her pension. The 54-year-old from the municipality of Sarroch is now to be brought to court for serious fraud and concealing the death.

The body of the 78-year-old woman was discovered by the police during a search after neighbors had expressed their surprise at her absence. The freezer was on the ground floor.

It is suspected that the woman has been dead for about two years. She may have died during the corona pandemic, probably of natural causes, it was said. An autopsy should provide clarity. According to initial findings, the fraud earned the son several thousand euros. dpa