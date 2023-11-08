Italian healthcare, goodbye to the podium of excellence: it slips from 3rd to 9th place in life expectancies

Poor but efficient? This no longer seems to be true when it comes to the National Health Service. According to the latest OECD report, in fact, in terms of life expectancy, Italy has fallen from an enviable third place to ninth in just one year.

As reported The print, in terms of life expectancy, Italy slips to ninth place in the ranking (we were third in the last edition) with an average of 82.7 years, together with Luxembourg, compared to an OECD average of 80.3. Above Italy we find: Japan (84.5), Switzerland (83.9), Korea (83.6), Australia (83.3), Spain (83.3), Norway (83.2), Iceland ( 83.2) and Sweden (83.1).

The avoidable mortality rate instead sees Italy in seventh place with 146 per 100,000 inhabitants, well below the OECD average of 237. They do better than Italy: Switzerland (133), Japan (134), Israel (141), Iceland (142), Korea (142) and Australia (144).

Smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity are the three main individual risk factors for non-communicable diseases, which contribute to a large share of deaths globally. Air pollution is also a critical environmental determinant of health. Smoking kills 8 million people globally every year. Smoking rates have decreased in most OECD countries over the last decade, falling on average from 20.4% in 2011 to 15.9% in 2021. In the Slovak Republic, Luxembourg and Turkey, however, rates have increased slightly . In Italy the percentage of daily smokers among over 15s is 19.1, a figure which is above the OECD average of 16%.

Things are better regarding alcohol consumption. As for per capita consumption in the over 15 population, Italy stands at 7.7, below the OECD average of 8.6.

Even looking at obesity, the Italian numbers can be considered positive with a figure that stops at 12 below the OECD average of 19.5.

However, the data relating to deaths caused by air pollution is very negative. In Italy there is a figure of 40.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the OECD average of 28.9.

In terms of per capita spending at purchasing power parity, Italy spends 4,291 dollars, a figure that continues to remain below the OECD average of $4,986. The comparison remains merciless compared to large European countries such as Germany which spends almost double (8,000 dollars) and France (6,630). Spain also spends more than Italy with 4,432 dollars per capita.

The figure obviously does not improve in relation to GDP. Italy allocates 9% of GDP to healthcare, a share slightly below the OECD average of 9.2%, but once again much lower than Germany (12.7%) and France (12.1%). ).



As for the number of health workers in relation to the inhabitants, Italy confirms that it has a good quantity of doctors but a strong shortage of nurses. In fact, in our country there are 4.1 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants, a figure higher than the OECD average of 3.7; but only 6.2 nurses compared to an OECD average of 9.2 per 1,000 inhabitants. The supply of hospital beds is also very bad. Italy has 3.1 hospital beds per 1,000 inhabitants, the OECD average is 4.3. Germany has more than double (7.8) and France also almost doubles the Italian figure (5.7).

