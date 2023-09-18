The Italian Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in Parliament. Mauro Scrobogna (AP/LaPresse)

Orazio Schillaci, responsible for public health in the cabinet of the far-right Giorgia Meloni since October last year, is threatened by a scientific scandal. The Italian newspaper Il manifesto and the prestigious scientific journal Science They accuse the Minister of Health, a renowned doctor and prolific author of scientific works in his field of nuclear medicine, of fraud. The studies published by Schillaci in recent years have suspicious manipulations, and the opposition is already calling on Meloni to take action.

A reportage published by the leftist newspaper Il manifesto analyzed the scientific articles published by the Neapolitan doctor and denounces anomalies in the images of at least eight studies signed by the minister between 2018 and 2022, when he was rector of the second university in Rome, the Università di Tor Vergata, and also a minister. The excessive rate of scientific publication of the researcher and minister set off alarm bells: in the last four years he has added 110 studies, and thirty so far in 2023. This year, his political activity has left him room to sign almost 4 scientific articles a month.

The scientific magazine Science also calls into question the integrity of the politician after having analyzed his published works, and does not hesitate to incriminate the minister in “possible scientific malpractice”, the worst accusation for a researcher.

Thanks to the ImageTwin software (twin images, in English) it has been possible to identify repeated images in different articles for which the minister was responsible for supervising the scientific content or responsible author. Many of the works address a topic as delicate as the diagnosis and cure of cancer.

Same image, different tumor

The most symbolic case is that of an image labeled “prostate tumor cells” in a publication in the magazine Journal of Clinical Medicine of the year 2021. The same image already appeared in another article from 2019 in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, and had been described as “breast tumor cells.” In another case, the same image had been used twice in the same 2019 article in the magazine Journal of Clinical Medicine: in one case, to illustrate prostate tumor cells in patients with metastasis; and in another case, after having opportunely increased it, as cells from patients who had not had metastases. Furthermore, in another study, published in Applied Sciences In 2021, the team led by the then rector had used the same image to show cells that had been given a drug and, with another cut, also as an example of cells without treatment.

The minister has responded to Il manifesto that he did not know that his articles contained errors. “I am not an expert in electron microscopy, I have trusted those who had prepared those images for me. We will verify if there are indeed errors.” One of the minister’s scientific collaborators and also the author of the published articles, Manuel Scimeca, has confirmed to the Italian newspaper that the duplications are not appropriate and require a correction, and speaks of “an error when the images have been uploaded.”

The Dutch scientific integrity expert Elisabeth Bik, who has analyzed the material studied by Il manifesto, believes that this case “is far from normal.” “I wouldn’t expect,” he explains to EL PAÍS, “for a researcher of that level to make that type of mistake so frequently.” The manipulation of images is the most frequent case of scientific malpractice, which can sometimes be considered “scientific fraud” and lead to the withdrawal of the reported article.

“Multiple neglect”

According to this microbiologist, who has been working for more than ten years hunting for signs of errors and fraud in images of scientific articles, “at best, it is multiple carelessness.” “That is if we rule out intentionality,” she concludes. “Also, these are the visible errors. But then, what will be the level of sloppiness in data that is much more difficult to verify, such as that contained in a table? ”She adds.

“A mistake is always understandable. And each magazine can correct them individually, but the magazines do not see the general pattern: it is not a question of once, but of a repeated number of times. And this also raises the question: why is your name in that article if you have not done the research or taken charge of verifying the data?” says the fraud expert.

The biologist Enrico Bucci, research professor at Temple University, in Philadelphia (USA), is the founder of the Resis company which is dedicated to detecting plagiarism and behaviors that affect scientific integrity. According to Bucci, one of the magazines where problematic images have been found is a predatory journalthat is, as Bucci himself explains, “a scientific journal fake”. These are “journals created with the aim of sending a flurry of requests to researchers to send articles that are published without adequate scientific review and in exchange for payment. “They have no scientific credibility, although they are presented under the guise of serious journals.”

Magazine Cancer Research and Reports is one of those, according to Bucci. “I wonder how it is possible that a rector who already has hundreds of publications can decide to publish an article for which he is the responsible author in a magazine like that.” According to the specialist, who has published a investigation On the subject, “between 10% and 12% of scientific articles in the field of biomedicine contain some problematic image.” Bucci is blunt about the minister’s scientific merit: “I very much doubt that if you do another job like that of rector or minister you can be a good researcher.”

From the minister’s entourage they throw things out and Schillaci’s successor at the head of the Tor Vergata University, Nathan Levialdi Ghiron, says that the research in his university is done “with seriousness and rigor”, although the minister shows no intention of assuming his responsibility. responsibilities.

Schillaci is the second minister of the Italian executive that is giving President Meloni headaches: after Daniela Santanché, tourism minister under investigation for alleged cases of tax fraud, Schillaci’s position could be in danger just when the rebound in covid cases could open a problematic autumn. Precisely, Schillaci forgave the punishment of the Italian doctors who refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus: “The reinstatement of these doctors serves to fight against the lack of personnel.”

The Green-Left deputy Nicola Frantoianni has already requested Schillaci’s appearance in Parliament, while his party colleague Angelo Bonelli directly asks Meloni to give explanations in parliament. The microbiologist and also deputy of the Democratic Party Andrea Crisanti asks that the minister “draw conclusions from him” for events that he describes as “very serious.”

In recent years, public attention to scientific fraud has been increasing. An investigation by EL PAÍS brought to light a plot originating in Saudi Arabia dedicated to paying scientists to cheat in the ranking of the best universities in the world. Last summer, the president of Stanford University, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, had to resign from office after a student magazine focused on some problematic scientific articles published by the renowned neuroscientist: at least four articles contained data manipulated by someone. member of your team.

